What Is Four-Wheel-Steer And Why Does Your Car Need It?

In a traditional car, the front wheels turn left or right and the car steers in that direction. With four-wheel steer, all four wheels are capable of turning. This effect can be achieved in a number of ways. Some older systems use a mechanical connection or hydraulic actuators to link the front and back wheels together. Then any movement in the front wheels is mirrored by those at the back. Modern implements use electrical systems to send signals to the back wheels and make them turn accordingly. As with many automotive features, each company (or auto group) has its own unique way of doing things, but if you truly enjoy staring at schematics, you can spend hours looking into the subtle differences between the Rolls Royce, BMW, Honda, GMC, Nissan, Porsche, and Ferrari's systems — to name a few.

In the simplest systems, the rear wheels would go in the opposite direction of the front wheels. More advanced systems build on the fact the rear wheels need to be dynamic for all-wheel steering to be as effective as possible. If the car is traveling at a high-speed, say over 35 mph, the rear wheels should point in the same direction as the front wheels. This makes things like lane changes quicker and more effective without damaging the tires or affecting stability. Both sets of wheels should point in the same direction if the steering angle is slight. At speeds lower than 35 mph, the system is more effective if the rear wheels point in the opposite direction to the front wheels.