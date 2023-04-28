This Crab-Walking Hyundai EV Could End Our Parallel Parking Nightmares Forever

Picture the scene: You're gridlocked in traffic and the car behind you breaks down. An incident somewhere in front means you're stuck there until everything clears up. That is, unless your car's fitted with Hyundai Mobis' new e-Corner System. Then you can just rotate all of your wheels 90 degrees, slide out sideways, and be on your way. The new system isn't just some weird, never to be seen, feature showing up on a random concept vehicle. The South Korean company actually fitted it to an Ioniq 5 EV, and took it out on public roads to demonstrate just how well it works.

With the Mobis system, thanks to clever packaging of brake by wire, steer by wire, the dampers, and an in-wheel motor, all four wheels can rotate up to 90 degrees either together or independently, enabling a feature Hyundai refers to as "crab walking." This creates a whole range of new maneuvering possibilities and is likely to make life a little easier for people who spend most of their time driving in cities.

Hyundai Mobis

In addition to escaping situations like the one we described above, the new system can be used to slot directly into a parking spot you've pulled level with. You can also spin a car on the spot with it, or pivot around "any point" on the car's central axis. Other maneuvers include "diagonal driving" which moves the car at a 45-degree angle and can help avoid obstacles.