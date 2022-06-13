The Truth About The World's First Self Parking Car

It is often said that nothing under the sun is new and that most modern advances are simply later attempts at making something work. This is true for self-parking cars, which most of us consider a modern feature of some of the most advanced cars on the market. But what if we told you that the self-parking technology, although in a different form, actually dates back to the 1930s?

That may sound surprising since self-parking cars are still a relatively new thing, but it's true. Of course, no cars were ever mass-produced with this technology, which was limited to the vehicles belonging to the inventor, but it's pretty fascinating that someone could make this idea work so early in automotive history (via Hagerty). There were limitations to the technology back then and no one wanted to invest in it. Fast-forward to today and self-parking technology is being added to more cars at various price points, including Teslas with FSD and Autopilot.