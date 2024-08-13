10 Transportation Inventions That Were Too Good To Be True

Mankind is always envisioning new methods of transportation. Sometimes faster, other times more efficient, and usually a lot cooler. However, all of these ideas are worthless without the technology to bring them to life. Discoveries such as superchargers and all-wheel drive wouldn't have revolutionized the automobile industry, let alone existed, without engineers who fully understood the concepts they were dabbling in. Sadly not all inventions have the same potential — or any for that matter.

Most innovations start with a good idea, but sometimes a concept is flawed and holds little to no merit. Depending on the process, the inventor usually realizes this unfortunate reality during the testing phase, albeit not always before they have begun promoting their creation. However sometimes the "inventor" knows full well they've created a pointless product and promoted it because they wanted to score some easy publicity.

While transportation-centric inventions get a lot more attention due to growing concerns over increasing gas prices and car emission-fueled climate change, this attention serves as a double-edged sword. If the invention is legit, more promotion usually means more sales. If the vehicle runs on snake oil, people might still buy it, but there will likely be consequences down the line. Here are 10 transportation inventions that didn't live up to the promises of their creators, mostly because they were spouting hot air.

