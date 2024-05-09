Why Is The United States Falling Behind On The Hyperloop?

Elon Musk is very much an ideas man. He regularly comes out with elaborate solutions to the world's problems. His musings have included robotaxis, nuking the Martians, and brain chips capable of giving people a kind of digital telepathy. However, his plans don't always work out. Hyperloop is a prime example of a Musk-backed plan that hasn't really gone anywhere — at least not in North America anyway. When Elon first announced the futuristic, vacuum-tube-based transport system, it promised lightning-quick, eco-friendly, and incredibly affordable travel. And it was supposed to hit America's West Coast first.

Unfortunately, the U.S. seems to be lagging behind China and parts of Europe when it comes to hyperloop. It's high-speed rail all over again. But it doesn't have to be this way. Andrés de León, the CEO of HyperloopTT, spoke exclusively with SlashGear and said he believes the project could take off in the U.S. with the right backing. He also believes it's a more sensible investment than high-speed rail or even roads. Here's a closer look at where the United States may have been going wrong with hyperloop, where other countries stand with it, and what could be done to rectify the problem.