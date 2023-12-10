Rolls-Royce Is Building A Micro Nuclear Reactor: Here's How It Plans To Use It

For most people, the name Rolls-Royce inspires images of automotive opulence. For those in aviation, aerospace, and defense, the name is synonymous with powerful aircraft engines and out-of-the-box ingenuity. The engines company, separate from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, is now looking to break new ground on the energy front via the Rolls-Royce "Micro-Reactor," which it has been developing alongside the UK Space Agency. According to Rolls-Royce's website, it's closer than ever to making the Micro-Reactor a reality.

The company has also been developing small modular reactors ("SMR") as part of its nuclear portfolio. However, unlike those powerful, static devices, the Micro-Reactor is specifically designed to be mobile, while still producing anywhere from one to 10 megawatts of power. If Rolls-Royce's claims are accurate, the Micro-Reactor will continue providing safe, sustainable energy under extreme conditions.

Given the Micro-Reactor's groundbreaking design and potential real-world applications, it should be no surprise that Rolls-Royce's plans for the powerful device are beyond ambitious. Per the company's promotional video for the Micro-Reactor, those plans may even include powering an outpost on the lunar surface.