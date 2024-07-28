Every Active Aircraft Carrier In The US. Navy As Of 2024

Aircraft carriers are large ships that lug around warplanes, ready to launch into dogfights at a moment's notice. But calling an aircraft carrier a mobile runway and hangar is like calling a cruise ship a floating hotel.

Aircraft carriers have been around since 1922. Sort of. Technically, the first US carrier, the USS Langley, was a modified Proteus-class cargo vessel and was nothing more than an unarmed test bed. If you only count ships built from the ground up to serve as aircraft carriers, then the first true US Navy carrier was the USS Ranger, commissioned in 1934.

Modern aircraft carriers are some of the largest ships in any naval fleet and tend to dwarf most other vessels, but that also means they're expensive to build and maintain. To make matters worse, weapon technology has advanced so much that some military analysts wonder whether carriers are even worth the time and money.

As of writing, only 47 aircraft carriers remain active worldwide, operated by fourteen navies. Of these 47, 11 belong to the US Navy and are divided between two different classes: the Nimitz and the Ford. To avoid confusion, we did not count amphibious assault ships among these 11, despite their ability to house VTOL jets. Here are all the aircraft carriers the US Navy currently uses.