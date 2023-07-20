Every VTOL Fighter Jet Ranked From Worst To Best

The first-ever powered flight was short. On December 17, 1903, Orville Wright took to the air in the plane he built with his brother Wilbur and covered 852 ft in 59 seconds before sinking back to Earth. It's amazing to consider that less than 66 years after that first successful attempt to beat gravity, NASA landed two human beings on the moon, after a journey of almost a quarter-million miles.

The development of powered aviation was incredibly rapid, helped by a couple of world wars. By the time Orville Wright died in 1948, rocket and jet-powered planes were already exceeding the speed of sound, and nimble, highly versatile helicopters were about to revolutionize military and medical transportation. But what if you could combine the convenience and versatility of a helicopter with the speed and power of a jet fighter?

The dream of transitional flight — from vertical hovering to conventional, horizontal high-speed flight and back again — was born in the middle of the 20th century, but it proved to be one of the toughest problems in aeronautical engineering. To this day, only a handful of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) combat aircraft have ever been successfully developed, and only four models can claim to have been "operational." And even then, there are some caveats, as you'll see.