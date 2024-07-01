Which Aircraft Carrier Is The World's Largest, And How Many Planes Can It Carry?

The world's largest aircraft carrier is the USS Gerald R. Ford, which entered service in 2017. It's the lead ship in the U.S. Navy's latest Gerald R. Ford class of nuclear aircraft carriers, the first new class in over 40 years, meant to replace Nimitz-class carriers that were first deployed in 1975. The carrier was given the CVN-78 designation, where CVN refers to a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and the number means it is the 78th aircraft carrier to be classified by the U.S. Navy.

Built by Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding, the USS Gerald R. Ford replaces the USS Enterprise (CVN-65) for the U.S. Navy. Originally due to be delivered in 2015, CVN-78 was ultimately delivered in 2017 and first deployed in 2022. To put that in context, the vessel it was replacing was deactivated in 2012. The USS Gerald R. Ford is just slightly larger than the Nimitz-class carriers, but can carry more aircraft — up to 90 — while by design also requiring a smaller crew complement to operate the vessel.

Three other Gerald R. Ford-class carriers are due to be deployed, with the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) launched but yet to be commissioned and the USS Enterprise (CVN-80) and USS Doris Miller (CVN-81) to follow. Excluding the USS Doris Miller, which has yet to be laid down and is only expected to launch in 2029, the U.S. Navy had in 2017 said it planned to spend $43 billion to develop and build the first three ships.