The New USS Enterprise Won't Sail For Years: Here's Why

The United States Navy has christened nine ships with the name Enterprise since 1775. When the last vessel to bear the name, the nuclear USS Enterprise (CVN-65), was decommissioned in December 2012, then-Secretary of the Navy, Ray Mabus, made an announcement: The legacy of "Big-E" wouldn't actually end with that ship. Instead, the next Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, CVN-80, would also be named the USS Enterprise.

The forthcoming Enterprise's construction began in August 2017, and it was meant to enter service in November 2025. Unfortunately, that date has been pushed back due to a rather mundane reason: supply chain issues. According to a statement issued by Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) Newport News Shipbuilding shipyards, where the ship is being built, the problem specifically can be tied back to "delays in material availability and industry/supply chain performance."

It now looks like the USS Enterprise won't set sail until September 2029. The Enterprise is the third of 10 planned carriers in the Ford-class, following its predecessors, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79). The Kennedy has plans to enter service in 2025, while the Ford set sail in 2017. The building of a Ford-class carrier is no easy task, as the ships are the largest and most advanced aircraft carriers the U.S. Navy has. Each vessel brings advanced technologies that make them incredibly complex and challenging to build.