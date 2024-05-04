USS Gerald R. Ford Vs. Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning: How Do They Compare?

The United States has used aircraft carriers since the Navy commissioned the USS Langley (CV-1) in 1922. Since then, these massive navy ships designed to float in various international seas have expanded in size and number. As of early 2024, the U.S. Navy had 11 active aircraft carriers, each with its own group of support ships.

U.S. aircraft carriers are extremely hard to sink and they make it possible for the U.S. to engage in combat operations anywhere in the world. As a floating airbase, a carrier sends various aircraft into enemy territory from a safe distance and is incredibly well-defended by supporting ships both above water and below. The U.S. has the best fleet of aircraft carriers in the world, but things are a bit different in China.

The People's Republic of China didn't commission its first aircraft carrier until the Liaoning entered active service in 2012. There are some significant differences between the Liaoning and the most recent U.S. carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). For the most part, the Ford outclasses its Chinese counterpart, but that doesn't make the Liaoning an ineffective warship.