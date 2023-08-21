Why US Aircraft Carriers Are Extremely Hard To Sink

Today's generation most likely associates aircraft carriers with the Tom Cruise blockbuster, "Top Gun." In fact, many pilots have gone on record, crediting the film as being the sole reason they joined the Navy in the first place. Carriers are the world's largest and most powerful warships – basically floating cities – capable of carrying a crew of 6,000 and 60 different aircraft of varying types and uses.

The United States fleet currently consists of 11 carriers, ten of which hail from the decades-old Nimitz class. Only one comes from the newest Ford class, which costs almost more to build than Canada spends on its entire annual defense budget.

A typical nuclear-powered Nimitz-class carrier has 25 decks layered together like a stack of pancakes, with hundreds of water-tight compartments scattered throughout. A Nimitz is 1,092 feet long (more than three football fields end to end) with a flight deck that covers more than four square acres. It sits 250 feet high and displaces some 100,000 tons of water when fully loaded.

There are several reasons why it's hard to sink a carrier, from the sheer size of the warship to how it's deliberately built to survive. According to Bryan Clark, a defense expert at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA) and former U.S. Navy officer, an enemy could sink one if they had an overwhelming arsenal and enough time to deploy it. It's getting the time to do so that's really the issue.