Why This U.S. Aircraft Carrier Was Sold For Only 1 Cent

Aircraft carriers are extraordinary to behold. By their very nature, of course, they're designed to accommodate aircraft, and this demands ample space to take off and land safely too (including equipment such as that used by helicopters to land in rough weather). As such, it's really no surprise that aircraft carriers are grand in both scale and cost. The U.S. Navy's mighty USS Gerald R. Ford, for instance, had an eye-watering price tag of $13.3 billion.

Even if such vessels did happen to be available to the public, it's safe to say that most of us don't have $13 billion tucked away. As ever, though, patient bargain hunting can really pay off. One of the United States' aircraft carriers was once sold for a measly cent.

The circumstances, of course, were highly unusual, and the carrier in question wasn't exactly in tip-top condition. Here's the story of the remarkable vessel's final journey.