How Do Helicopters Really Land On Carriers With Rough Ocean?

To fly a helicopter is an even more intensive process than flying an airplane, in terms of the mechanics involved. Flight Safety Australia notes that Harry Reasoner once wrote in a piece for Approach magazine, "In general, airplane pilots are open, clear-eyed, buoyant extroverts and helicopter pilots are brooders, introspective anticipators of trouble. They know if anything bad has not happened, it is about to.'" Helicopters, by design, can land almost anywhere there's room for them to safely do so. But it isn't just a simple matter of gradually slowing down and plopping gently onto terra firma, however.

Pilots sometimes, as Reasoner's quips suggest, face difficult landings with little room to maneuver, such as on carriers in choppy oceans. These are the feats that require a bit more than operating finesse and experience alone, however able a pilot may be.

How do teams safely approach such a task? A rather brilliant Canadian invention has made it far, far, safer to approach such a landing. Here's the story of the famous Beartrap and how it works.