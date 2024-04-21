Here's How Massive Navy Ships Actually Float

We live in a marvelous time. Above us, metal vessels soar 30,000 feet high, cutting through clouds and turbulent air at hundreds of miles per hour. In the ocean, massive structures glide across the surface like some religious miracle.

Navy vessels are huge, with one of the biggest ships the world has ever seen, the USS Gerald R. Ford, coming in at just over 1,100 feet long. (For reference, the Empire State Building's top floor is 1,250 feet tall.) In terms of weight, this behemoth clocks in at 90,000 tons.

So, how does a ship that's as big as a skyscraper and heavier than practically any on-land vehicle remain afloat? After all, the heavier something is, the faster it's going to fall to the ocean floor, right? Contrary to what seems like sound logic, huge ships like aircraft carriers are actually quite hard to sink. However, to fully understand how such a huge ship can float, we'll need to break out some surprisingly elementary science involving volume, displacement, and buoyancy before extrapolating it to a much larger proportion.