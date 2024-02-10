10 Of The Biggest Ships The World Has Ever Seen

The ocean has long been a stage for the world's greatest engineering feats, where ever-more-colossal ships cut through the waves, each a marvel of modern technology. In looking at the world's largest ships, size and sophistication often go hand in hand, shaping the way we perceive engineering accomplishments. Every year, new and more complex ships are commissioned by companies and governments all over the world that take years to build. These vessels are becoming so large, that they're almost like cities or islands unto themselves.

Think of the Symphony of the Seas and its larger sister, the Wonder of the Seas, which have set new standards in the cruise industry with their enormous size and wide range of onboard features. There's also the MSC Gülsün, a titan of cargo transport, and the USS Gerald R. Ford, the current paragon of naval power. The Dockwise Vanguard brings a unique twist, specializing in the heavy lifting of other ships.

Each ship on this list was selected for its contribution to maritime technology, whether through size, function, or innovation. As we navigate the world of maritime giants, we'll look at some of the biggest ships the world has ever seen, focusing on ships that are not only impressive in their size but also in their impact and design, each one a remarkable example of what can be achieved in maritime engineering and design.