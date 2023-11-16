Here's How Massive Container Ship Engines Are Made

Something many of us might take for granted is the idea that, generally speaking, large vehicles require proportionally large engines to move them. Or rather, the larger an engine gets, the more power it has behind it — and thus the heavier loads it can handle.

It mostly comes down to proportions. A small engine with small parts creates small explosions (necessary for combustion engines), while larger engines and larger parts create larger explosions — more power. The flipside to that added power is the need for more fuel to getting and keeping it all moving in the first place.

Another thing you may not usually think about is the amount of power and force needed to move large container ships and their cargo, which can reach lengths of over 1,000 feet, and carry over 20,000 individual shipping containers. The engines used on these vessels need to be big. Like, terrifyingly big.

Approximately three stories tall, producing up to 43,000 horsepower big. For comparison, the average modern car engine manages around 180 to 200 horsepower. So how exactly does an engine that gigantic and powerful get made?