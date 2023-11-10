48 Years Later, The Sinking Of The Edmund Fitzgerald Remains A Mystery

On November 10, 1975, the Great Lakes freighter known as the SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in 535 feet of water on Lake Superior. All 29 crew members were lost. It was hauling 26,116 long tons (about 58.5 million pounds) of processed iron ore — also known as taconite — when it disappeared from radio and radar contact.

The ship went down while battling the 25-foot waves and 50 mile per hour winds of a disastrous storm. The ship was not found until three days later, when it was picked up by U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft, and it wasn't until May of the next year that the wreck was surveyed with equipment from the United States Navy.

The Edmund Fitzgerald was an impressive freighter, and the largest of its type when it was first launched on June 8, 1958 — measuring 729 feet long with a gross tonnage of 13,632 tons. According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, the Edmund Fitzgerald's day job was transporting taconite to steel mills in Ohio and Michigan.

The ship, much like others in its class, was powered by a Westinghouse steam turbine that put out in excess of 7,500 horsepower. However, it wasn't built for speed, it was built for power and the ability to transport millions of pounds of cargo for days on end without complaining. It didn't complain for the 17 years it was on the water.