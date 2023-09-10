5 Of The World's Biggest Engines That Are Truly Massive

Since the dawn of time, man has seemingly been tinkering with engines. Heron of Alexandria, who lived from 10–85 CE in Alexandria, Egypt, is credited with creating the first steam-powered engine, and the three main parts that make up a modern internal combustion engine — the crank, camshaft, and flywheel — originated even further back in history.

Take the humble flywheel, created by some industrious craftsman in ancient Sumer back around 3,250 BCE when they fashioned a potter's wheel to speed up the pottery-making process. Jump ahead to the 15th century, when the camshaft was used on forges powered by waterwheels to repeatedly move its large trip hammer up and down. Cranks were used as far back as the 2nd century BCE by people in the Han Dynasty on winnowing machines that separated chaff from grain.

Engines come in all shapes and sizes and are used for an assortment of tasks. Some are tiny, while others are so immense that even the word gargantuan probably doesn't adequately do it justice. The five engines on our list cover the gamut of uses and sizes, but all are truly massive.