SpaceX Starship's First Test Flight Was A Fiery Success
SpaceX attempted the first flight test of its ambitious Starship rocket, and it was a mixed success. While the lift-off went smoothly and most of the Raptor engines performed as expected, the whole assembly fell apart after a fiery explosion a few minutes into its flight. Touted to be the first integrated flight of the booster and the Starship vehicle, SpaceX had hoped to reach the orbit, but didn't quite achieve that goal with its mega project, which also has NASA's Artemis hopes riding on it for missions to the Moon, the Martian surface, and beyond.
According to team members on the official SpaceX webcast, the stage separation wasn't successful. Soon after, the rocket started its descent and began spiraling in the air. Following the Stage 1 burnout and failed separation, the Starship underwent what the team calls a "Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly," or RUD, for short.
Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!
Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023
SpaceX's team says they haven't zeroed down on the technical reasons that caused the explosion, but the data collected might offer an insight into the setback and will help improve the reliability of SpaceX's flagship project in its upcoming tests. SpaceX owner Elon Musk tweeted that the team "learned a lot for [sic] next test launch in a few months." Even though the uncrewed flight failed to reach space, it didn't result in any launchpad damage and the vehicle cleared the launch tower, which itself is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind success for the mega project.
Failing, learning, improving
SpaceX claims the objective behind today's test is to "inform and improve the probability of success in the future" as SpaceX goes ahead with refining the ascent and landing aspects. The whole assembly, which includes the Super Heavy rocket booster and the Starship vehicle at the top, stands at nearly 120 meters tall. However, this won't be the first Starship to tango with flames. In 2021, a well-publicized Starship landing attempt ended up in an inferno after a successful liftoff. With its latest test, SpaceX was hoping for a clean stage separation before the Starship vehicle splashed off into the Pacific Ocean.
As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023
That didn't happen, just as the SpaceX team had predicted before the test, but maintains that "the goal was to gather the data." Data collection is important, especially for a company like SpaceX, which believes in the mantra of "fail fast, learn faster." There's a storied history behind SpaceX failing repeatedly with its initial Falcon reusable rocket system.
Despite all initial skepticism, the company eventually succeeded at mastering the art of vertically landing back its rockets, a feat no other space agency has managed to replicate to date on a commercial scale. "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary," says SpaceX. It would be interesting to see what targets SpaceX has set for the next round of Starship tests in the coming months.