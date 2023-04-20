SpaceX Starship's First Test Flight Was A Fiery Success

SpaceX attempted the first flight test of its ambitious Starship rocket, and it was a mixed success. While the lift-off went smoothly and most of the Raptor engines performed as expected, the whole assembly fell apart after a fiery explosion a few minutes into its flight. Touted to be the first integrated flight of the booster and the Starship vehicle, SpaceX had hoped to reach the orbit, but didn't quite achieve that goal with its mega project, which also has NASA's Artemis hopes riding on it for missions to the Moon, the Martian surface, and beyond.

According to team members on the official SpaceX webcast, the stage separation wasn't successful. Soon after, the rocket started its descent and began spiraling in the air. Following the Stage 1 burnout and failed separation, the Starship underwent what the team calls a "Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly," or RUD, for short.

Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

SpaceX's team says they haven't zeroed down on the technical reasons that caused the explosion, but the data collected might offer an insight into the setback and will help improve the reliability of SpaceX's flagship project in its upcoming tests. SpaceX owner Elon Musk tweeted that the team "learned a lot for [sic] next test launch in a few months." Even though the uncrewed flight failed to reach space, it didn't result in any launchpad damage and the vehicle cleared the launch tower, which itself is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind success for the mega project.