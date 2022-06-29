The Future Of Cruises Could Be In The Sky

Being in the sky presents the same inconveniences that plague every airplane: turbulence. Fortunately, this plane would utilize a "state of the art" command deck, with AI that predicts turbulence minutes before they happen, according to the YouTube video. When it does, it's capable of negating vibrations akin to how active noise-cancellation blocks noise. Sure, it all might seem cool but the idea of a nuclear-powered plane alone already sound like a floating nightmare instead of the "epitome of luxury." Although nuclear energy gives off zero-emissions, it does require frequent disposal of hazardous radioactive waste (via EIA). The process is problematic enough on the ground, let alone from higher altitudes.

Past nuclear mishaps, like the Chernobyl incident, have forced thousands out of their homes, and given that the sky cruise plane is both mobile and airborne, it has the potential to posea deadly disaster. Another problem would be getting such an enormous flying hotel off the ground in the first place. Of course, bear in mind that this plane's origin is rooted in fantasy more than reality. In fact, the nuclear-powered sky hotel's design came from an illustration by Swedish artist Tony Holmsten. Based on the entry on deviantart, the design was apparently from a concept art for the 2013 hack-and-slash game "Killer is Dead." Sky cruise might be another surreal concept only possible through fantasy and 3D renderings, or is it?