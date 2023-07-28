Diesel Vs. Nuclear Aircraft Carriers: The Biggest Advantages Of Each

With any vehicle, the type of power it needs is a key concern for a variety of reasons: Is it economically viable? Is it the most efficient choice for a vehicle of its type? In these uncertain times of climate change, the greenest option is important to consider as well. This is the case for everything from the smallest vehicles to the biggest, and they don't come much bigger than aircraft carriers.

In July 2017, the commissioning of USS Gerald R. Ford marked the world's largest ever, a formidable vessel weighing a colossal 110,000 tons. The power source selected for this behemoth was nuclear, supplied by an all-new plant.

Conventionally powered aircraft carriers, meanwhile, often use diesel. Both types of power offer their unique advantages and disadvantages, just as it is with electric vehicles in comparison to gas-powered ones. The Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth, another supercarrier (with those intriguing two islands), is a powerhouse itself. At 65,000 tonnes (71,650 tons) and capable of more than 25 knots of speed, it's an intimidating flagship in the Royal Navy's arsenal.

It's also, interestingly, diesel powered. There are numerous reasons why this route was taken. Here's a look at each type of aircraft carrier and why one may be chosen over the other.