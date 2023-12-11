Here's How The Navy Plans To Decommission The Nuclear USS Enterprise

Nuclear power is a real hot-button issue, and it continues to have enormous connotations both positive and negative. On the plus side, it's a cleaner source of energy, and one that requires far less space than the likes of wind turbines. NEI reports that a wind farm would need to be up to 360 times larger to work on the same scale as a nuclear facility.

On the other, of course, nuclear reactor accidents can be beyond devastating for the planet, and for a protracted period to boot. On top of this, nuclear power has produced some horrifying weapons. In utilizing the advantages of this energy source to power ships, then (it's perfect for long-term voyages on the likes of submarines as it untethers them from the need for regular refueling), it's vital to consider what happens to a nuclear-reactor-driven ship when it comes to the end of its service life. This is precisely the dilemma the U.S. Navy faces with its mighty USS Enterprise.

The Enterprise was powered not by one nuclear reactor, but eight of them. As a result, the task of safely and responsibly stripping it down is an unprecedented one, though it's vital to get a handle on the process before other nuclear aircraft carriers require similar treatment. Here's how the Navy plans to approach it.