What Is The Oldest Aircraft Carrier Still In Service?

It didn't take long after the Wright Brothers first took flight for someone to dream that airplanes might be useful for warfare. But without lengthy fuel range, transporting the planes before missions became critical. As a result, the first flight from the deck of a Navy ship occurred in 1910, and for the next few years, different experiments proved the viability of taking off and landing on a ship at sea. The first true aircraft carrier built for ... well, carrying aircraft, came in 1918 with the commissioning of the HMS Argus.

As conflict erupted further, designs improved, making aircraft carriers some of the most essential vessels during WWII. And it remains true to the day. Modern aircraft carriers feature a variety of designs that share several key characteristics. These vessels often cost billions to build and millions to maintain, so most countries try to get as much use out of them as possible. As a result, many of the carriers afloat today have been in service for decades.

This begs the question, 'What is the oldest aircraft carrier that remains in service?' The simple answer is the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), which was the first of the Nimitz-class carriers. The long answer delves into the ship's history, its importance to the modern design of aircraft carriers, and the many missions it's undergone since it was commissioned on May 3, 1975.