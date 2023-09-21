Why The Legendary Sea Stallion Helicopter Has Such A High Accident Rate

It's difficult to say whether airplane or helicopter flight is "safer." After all, there are so many variables. An airplane crash has the potential to be far deadlier, as commercial flights tend to be carrying far more people than a typical helicopter. The latter, however, has typically fewer options to avert disaster. As Col. Lee Ellis, formerly of the Air Force, put it to Newsweek in March 2023: "In plane scenarios, an airplane with wings can glide several miles with an opportunity to crash land more safely."

Ellis also discussed the two tragic Black Hawk crashes that occurred that month at Fort Campbell: "military helicopters generally have riskier missions flying closer to the ground. It's always tragic to hear of the loss of our warriors." And one military helicopter that is noted for its high accident rate is the Sea Stallion, nearly as iconic as the Black Hawk.

It seems that development and training practices alike have played a part in the chopper's tragic reputation. Let's take a look at the history of the aircraft and how it has been tarnished by tragedy.