How The UH-60 Black Hawk Has Survived In The U.S. Army For Over 40 Years

The designers of military technology face a constant struggle. Ensuring that vehicles, defensive and offensive systems remain at the cutting edge, while also continuing to adhere to an ever-changing grand strategy and global circumstances, is far from an exact science. As such, some tech becomes surplus to requirements even before development is completed. The Soviet Union's gigantic Object 279 tank, for instance, was left behind in the paradigm shift to lighter, more maneuverable tanks.

By the same token, there's some military hardware that's so versatile in design and purpose that it serves an invaluable role in the military for decades (given upgrades and refurbishment where needed along the way). One great example is the iconic UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, a U.S. Army stalwart.

The Black Hawk is not specialized to perform a single specific role (this trait has spelt doom for other hardware, when that role became obsolete), and its position in the military has evolved as the force itself has. This has allowed it to remain invaluable in a variety of situations. Here's when this remarkable helicopter was first developed, and how it's remained important to the Army ever since.