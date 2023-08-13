Object 279: The Unique Soviet Tank That Was Too Heavy To Build

Given their potency in combat, it's not much of a surprise that famed models such as the Sherman tank had prominent roles to play in the biggest conflict humanity has yet seen: World War II. In the wake of such huge-scale destruction, the Soviet Union experimented with the boundaries of just how large a tank could become and still be useful. The result was the enigmatically-titled Object 279.

Though tanks are known to be powerful and destructive vehicles designed to punch through fortifications, different classifications of tank historically had different roles. In World War II, the Allies' more agile medium tanks (such as the Cromwell that was fielded by the British army in the latter stages of the conflict), while outgunned at times by the formidable heavy tanks of the Wehrmacht, could be created in greater numbers and were easier to maneuver to where they were needed.

The issue facing those who developed any sort of armor-fortified technology in the Cold War era was this: How to protect against the sort of formidable weapons the world now had access to? This enormous tank was one option experimented with by Soviet engineers, and though it was ultimately too heavy to be practically used, it was certainly a formidable prospect. Here's a closer look at the mighty Object 279.