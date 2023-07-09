The 10 Most Legendary Tanks Of WW2 Ranked From Worst To Best

They're big, intimidating, destructive, and possibly one of the most important assets utilized in World War II. The impact that tanks had on the battlefield during the global conflict cannot be understated, as they became game-changing weapons used by multiple countries. What tanks provided for one side in sheer power and mobility often resulted in severe casualties for the other.

The use of tanks in World War II was so prominent that at one point, a non-combat unit known as the Ghost Army was created explicitly to deceive the enemy by the use of inflatable tanks and other creative tactics to mislead the German army. While inflatable tanks are certainly something to be remembered, they aren't quite considered legendary in comparison to the other formidable fighters that had their tracks on the ground during the Second World War.

There were many types of innovative tanks that were developed and deployed during World War II, but here are 10 that rank higher than the rest.