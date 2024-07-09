Who Was John C. Stennis And Why Does He Have An Aircraft Carrier Named After Him?

Nuclear aircraft carriers only need to refuel once or twice during their service for the United States Navy and that's just what the U.S.S. John C. Stennis (CVN-74), a Nimitz-class supercarrier, is undergoing at the moment. Refueling along with maintenance and modernization has been ongoing since 2021 and won't finish until 2026. Senator John Cornelius Stennis, the carrier's namesake, hailed from Mississippi and served in the United States Senate for nearly 42 years (1947 to 1989), one of the longest serving members. Above all things, he wanted a strong military, which eventually earned him the title "Father of America's Modern Navy."

His long service as a senator coupled with his stalwart effort to bolster the U.S. military garnered recognition from President Ronald Reagan. In 1988, before President Reagan was out of office, he announced that CVN-74 was going to bear the senator's name. It was the first and only time a senator has had a nuclear aircraft carrier named after them. Before his time as a senator, Stennis graduated from Mississippi State University in 1923 with his undergraduate and went onto the University of Virginia for law school and graduated in 1928.

The Mississippi born legislator practiced law between 1932 and 1937 as a prosecutor for the state's 16th district and became a circuit judge for the same district. There, he served as a judge until 1947 when he won the special election after Senator Theodore G. Bilbo passed away. John Cornelius Stennis would go on to leave behind a rather divisive legacy.