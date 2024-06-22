US Navy Aircraft Carriers: What Does 'CVN' Stand For?

Many aircraft carriers, just like the one used in "Top Gun: Maverick," have hull classification codes that begin with CVN. The USS Abraham Lincoln is CVN 72, while USS Nimitz is CVN 68. If anyone were to believe that the United States military doesn't create anything without specific meaning, they would be wrong. It seems like common sense that vessel classifications are a combination of abbreviated words. After all, the F in F-22 stands for "fighter" because the F-22 is a fighter jet. Just as the B in B-2 Spirit stands for "bomber" because it's a bomber. However, it's not so cut and dry when it comes to aircraft carriers.

The words that CVN stands for have been debated by historians for decades. Contrary to popular belief, "CV" doesn't stand for carrier vessel. For a time, it was believed that the "C" stood for Cruiser, since early carriers were a part of the cruiser group of designations. The consensus today is that it does stand for "carrier." The "V," however, simply refers to fixed-wing aircraft, meaning jets. There's not a specific word for it, but if the V stands for anything, it's volplane, a French verb that means "gliding flight."

It's commonly used in the U.S. Navy when referring to "heavier-than-air" aircraft like fighter jets, bombers, and helicopters — as opposed to "lighter-than-air" vessels like blimps. What there isn't any debate about is the "N" in CVN. That definitively refers to the nuclear reactor on the aircraft carrier.