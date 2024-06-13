Which Aircraft Carrier Was Used In Top Gun: Maverick?

Fans of the 1985 blockbuster "Top Gun" were likely as apprehensive as they were thrilled by the announcement of its decades-in-the-making sequel. After all, so much time had passed since the original's debut, it seemed impossible a sequel could ever live up. While "Top Gun: Maverick" occasionally flew into the realm of unbelievable, it proved as thrilling and, perhaps, even more authentic than the original upon its debut. That latter fact was no doubt bolstered by the film's groundbreaking "shot-from-the-cockpit" approach, and the virtually unprecedented cooperation the United States Military granted the production.

Said cooperation included the film's creative team not only getting feedback from officials at the Pentagon, but also on-set guidance from active US Navy officers Captain JJ "Yank" Cummings and Commander Tim "Sparky" Charlebois. Access was granted by Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works department to presumably outdated designs for the super secretive SR-72 stealth plane, and yes, the U.S. Navy allowed the "Top Gun: Maverick" production to shoot scenes aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a $4.7 billion active duty aircraft carrier that, at the time of its 1988 launch was the largest carrier ever constructed by the U.S. Navy.

According to reports, those high-octane "Top Gun: Maverick" scenes were filmed aboard the massive Nimitz class carrier off the coast of Virginia in the summer of 2018. It's unclear how many days the production was allowed to shoot aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, but if you've seen the film then you know that Tom Cruise and company made excellent use of the location.