What Makes The Navy's USS Zumwalt Destroyer Vessel So Special

The U.S. Navy designed the Zumwalt-class destroyer to undertake a number of responsibilities. This funny looking ship can conduct long-range precision strikes, attack and defend against nearby aircraft, conduct anti-submarine warfare (ASW), and go head-to head with other naval vessels. It also has one of the most distinct appearances in the entire arsenal of the U.S. Navy. It looks like something out of a "James Bond" movie or a sci-fi novel. This isn't the same destroyer millennials are used to seeing in the "Battleship" board game.

Not only is it a ship with a unique design, it's the largest destroyer ever built for the United States. The USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) — named after Admiral Elmo Russell "Bud" Zumwalt Jr. — was commissioned on October 15, 2016, and completed its final delivery in April 2020. Now, after eight years of service, the Navy is outfitting the Zumwalt, along with the other two Zumwalt-class destroyers — Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), and the Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) — with new weaponry. It's trading in its Advanced Gun System (AGS), its primary armament, for supersonic missiles, leaning into its classification as a guided missile destroyer.