This Strange Design Behind This Guided Missile Destroyer Is Actually Genius

With military designs in particular, form and function must typically be emphasized over style. The USS Zumwalt is a prime example of this. It's certainly not the most aesthetically pleasing of ships, boasting sharp and rather harsh lines on top of an overall angular look.

USS Zumwalt was commissioned in October of 2016, and two others have joined the Zumwalt class roster: the USS Michael Monsoor and USS Lyndon B. Johnson. Of course, guided missile destroyers don't really tend to be big on subtlety, but the concept of the Zumwalt class is quite unique, and that was intended to be reflected in its design itself.

The mighty vessels, weighing in at 16,000 tons and costing approximately $4.4 billion in the case of the first ship alone, were intended to be, as far as the fast-moving world of technology allows, future-proof. Fascinatingly, their rather "generic sci-fi" appearance is a huge part of this. Here's how the strange design of the ship was intended to ease its passage through the seas (in more ways than one).