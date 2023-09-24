12 Of The Most Powerful Navy Destroyers In The World

While the massive aircraft carriers and mysterious submarines of powerful military countries tend to get the most media attention, the often-overlooked destroyer plays an essential role in modern naval operations. The warship, once referred to as a "torpedo boat destroyer," was a fast, maneuverable vessel that primarily provided escort services for larger ships during World War II. In recent years its duties have expanded. Although some are focused on a single type of warfare, most of the top destroyers are equipped as multi-mission surface combatants capable of Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW).

Modern destroyers have advanced sensors and radars to detect enemies at a long range. The destroyers currently in service in navies around the world today typically have a displacement of 6,000 to 12,000 tons and are equipped with guns as well as long-range missiles to targets at sea, on land, and in the air. These well-equipped vessels can then can operate as a part of a larger battle group or independently.

Many of the top destroyers in the world use similar technology. The American Aegis Weapon System (AWS) combined with the SPY-1 Radar and multi-cell MK-41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) offer excellent flexibility, upgradability, and scalability, keeping today's destroyers relevant and adaptable to future combat requirements. Several Japanese and South Korean vessels have incorporated the U.S. destroyer technology placing them among the best in the world and facilitating cooperative joint naval operations with the U.S. Here are 12 of the most powerful navy destroyers in the world today.