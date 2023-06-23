Crush Depth: What Happens When A Submarine Dives Too Deep?

The tragic loss of the Titan submersible vessel, designed to explore the Titanic wreck, came as a shock when the debris was discovered. The submersible lost communication with its surface support team midway through its dive down to the 12,500 foot depth at which the gigantic ocean liner rests.

Updates from the Coast Guard and Navy provide context: It seems the submersible experienced catastrophic system failure while en route to the ocean floor, and imploded. NPR and others report that Navy acoustic detection equipment identified what was likely the vessel's implosion on the day of its dive, though it's unconfirmed if that was the exact moment of implosion.

This loss brings up many questions about what happens below the surface of the ocean, and it may even raise concerns over the potential safety of submarine teams who routinely spend elongated stints far below surf. A safe dive depth for modern, Los Angeles-class submarines in the U.S. arsenal to be roughly 1,500 feet — with a maximum descent distance of around 3,000 feet.

However, what happens if a submarine were to continue cruising past these safety thresholds? Put simply, the fate of the Titan submersible isn't a fluke when hull and system failures take place. Implosions and devastation are the norm when it comes to the intense pressure of the deep sea environment.