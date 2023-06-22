What Really Happens When A Sub Implodes

With the Titan Submersible Disaster hitting the headlines, you may wonder what exactly happens when a submarine implodes. Unlike an explosion, which is a rapid release of energy, an implosion involves a large force crushing an object incapable of withstanding that force. It is usually the result of a significant pressure differential between the inside of a vessel and the area outside.

At sea level, people are experiencing one atmosphere (14.7 PSI) of pressure. This is due to the "weight" of the air in the atmosphere pressing down on you. If you dive into the ocean, you'll experience more significant pressure as water is far denser than air. At high altitudes, the low air pressure may cause breathing difficulties. Dive deep into the ocean, and the weight of all that water can crush you.

You may be aware of "uncontrolled decompression." You may have seen a villain get sucked through the door of an airplane or blasted out of an airlock in a movie. It also happens in real life, as an unfortunate SouthWest Airlines passenger discovered. That's essentially the opposite of a submarine imploding, but it demonstrates the consequences of an unintended pressure change at a speed our brains can comprehend. However, in the case of an implosion, pressure isn't being lost — it's forcing its way in. And the forces involved tend to be much greater, with one atmosphere of pressure being added every 33 feet.