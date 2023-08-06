Secrets Of The USS Zumwalt: The Largest Destroyer Ever Built

The first ship of any new class is named for both the ship and the its classification. The first Nimitz class carrier was named the USS Nimitz and the first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer was named the USS Arleigh Burke. It's a distinction that will live on in naval history.

The USS Zumwalt belongs to a new line of ships designed for the US Navy, originating from the DD-21 program aimed at developing a 21st-century destroyer. Creating the Zumwalt class ship was a challenging and lengthy process, as it faced budget constraints and nearly got canceled. Originally, the plan was to build 32 of the destroyers, but only three received funding and were constructed.

The maiden launch of the first USS Zumwalt took place a decade ago. Rigorous testing and sea trials have been conducted, making it into one of the most technologically advanced destroyers in existence. The ship boasts cutting-edge weapon systems, automation technology, and a powerful and reliable propulsion system. Over the course of 10 years, it has undergone retrofits and tested the latest military weaponry.

Today, we delve into the secrets of the USS Zumwalt: the largest destroyer ever built, to uncover the impressive capabilities and groundbreaking features of this engineering marvel.