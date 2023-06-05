Electromagnetic Railguns Explained: How Do They Work?

In 1873, James Clerk Maxwell's "A Treatise on Electricity and Magnetism" touched on something very significant. "Conjectures of various kinds had been made as to the relation between magnetism and electricity," Maxwell wrote, going on to note that electric currents had been known to affect magnets but that there was much more to investigate about the connection between the two, though he could surely never have anticipated what the field of electromagnetism would have accomplished a century and a half later.

The principle and the technology are vital components of fluorescent lights, toasters, fans, and a myriad of other devices that are taken for granted by millions of people every day. It also powers vast and intimidating weapons like the enigmatic electromagnetic railgun.

Here's how electricity and magnetism combine to power high-velocity railguns, as well as the practical concerns that have forced some military powerhouses to largely abandon their pursuit of developing them.