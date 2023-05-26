The MRI Machine Is An Engineering Marvel That Continues To Evolve

In the last generation or two, technology has advanced to an almost unimaginable degree. In our hospitals, things have come a very long way indeed. X-rays, chemotherapy, ultrasound, and other pioneering treatments continue to help arm us against disease, and most patients don't have a very in-depth knowledge of just how incredible these treatments are. The MRI machine, in particular, really is a marvel of technology.

Here's a closer look at the history of this intimidating device, how it works beneath that vast, enigmatic body, and the potential future of the technology that powers it.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging does exactly what it says on the tin: two magnetic fields within the machine cause the atoms of the body to resonate. The switch from one field to the other, when they're being manipulated, makes the protons of the hydrogen atoms (which are highly magnetic themselves) perform a simultaneous movement from one pattern to another. It's this that the machine is able to visualize, through the radio waves generated by the change. The result is an in-depth view of the portion of the body being scanned, made clearer by the fact that the reaction is different, and so the visualization is different, between types of tissue.