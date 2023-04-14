The Rise Of AI In Healthcare: What It Could Mean For Hospitals And Doctor Offices

AI tools are finding an increasing number of use cases as commercially available solutions continue to accumulate and improve. ChatGPT is one example of an AI toolbox that has begun to revolutionize the writing output requirements of students, office staff, and everyone in between. As well, independent creators are integrating this function into plugins for widely used applications like Google Sheets.

That being said, productivity on the individual level isn't the only utility of AI tools. Hospitals and healthcare providers around the country are beginning to develop robust AI integration programs that promise to make the delivery of high quality care to patients more effective, efficient, and even preventative. From predicting heart attacks, to sequencing enormous volumes of lab samples from patients, AI could transform the landscape of medical care for the better.

One example of this shift can be seen in AI modeling used by Boston Children's Hospital. A research team at the facility built a model that successfully predicted missed appointments by patients 83% of the time. This might not immediately seem like an important use of AI, but if hospital staff are able to identify factors that increase missed appointments, they can theoretically reduce their incidence overall.