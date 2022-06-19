How NASA's NuSTAR Telescope Peers Out Into The X-Ray Universe

Some of the most famous telescopes are those which look in the visible light range to take pictures of space as the human eye would see it, like the Hubble Space Telescope, or the ones that look in the infrared wavelength to peer through clouds of dust, like the Spitzer Space Telescope or the James Webb Space Telescope. But there are other telescopes looking in different wavelengths that you might not have heard of, like NASA's NuSTAR telescope that makes observations in the X-ray wavelength.

NuSTAR, or the Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array, was launched in 2012 and is used to study black holes, which are stars that have exploded in supernovas, and highly active galaxies (via Caltech). The array looks at the light at the higher end of the X-ray wavelength and as such, it mostly looks at targets outside of our solar system. However, it can also observe some high-energy X-rays coming from the sun, and occasionally it has spotted unusually high-energy X-rays from the planet Jupiter.

With its study of Jupiter, NuSTAR was able to see high-energy X-rays that were produced by its strong magnetic field, even though it's rare to see these coming from planets. "It's quite challenging for planets to generate X-rays in the range that NuSTAR detects," explained researcher Kaya Mori of Columbia University. "But Jupiter has an enormous magnetic field, and it's spinning very quickly. Those two characteristics mean that the planet's magnetosphere acts like a giant particle accelerator, and that's what makes these higher-energy emissions possible."