The British Navy Will Use Lasers To Zap Drones Out Of The Sky: Here's How

While laser-based warfare may seem like something you'll find in a game like "Starfield," the reality is it's already here. Or at least it soon will be. The Royal Navy is just a few years away from fitting its ships with DragonFire — a laser-based weapon designed to counter drones and other aerial threats. Some videos also showed the laser taking out smaller vessels, though its main focus is definitely skywards.

The seemingly space-age weapon is set to appear on Royal Navy vessels from 2027 — five years ahead of its originally planned debut. The British Ministry of Defence has apparently shifted the date forwards due to current global affairs. We may also see DragonFire in action before then, as the U.K. Defence Secretary told reporters: "Let's say that it didn't have to be 100% perfect in order for Ukrainians perhaps to get their hands on it," (via BBC).

Many other laser-based weapons are currently in development, including one that the U.S. Navy tested back in 2020. There is a lot of overlap with the tech, and most systems have a similar focus. Here's everything we know about DragonFire, the laser-based tech that Britain's Royal Navy will soon be adding to its arsenal.