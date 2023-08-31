Starfield Review: Is Bethesda's Space Epic Ready For Launch?

It seems like Bethesda comes up with a new leveling system each time it launches a game, and "Starfield" is no exception.

When you pick your background during character creation, you'll get three level-one skills included. Each level gets you another skill point, which you can use to level up an existing skill or unlock a new one. Each perk has four ranks, and there are challenges that must be completed before the next rank is unlocked. For example, you have to notch so many pistol kills between each rank of the Pistols perk. There are five skill trees: Physical, Social, Combat, Science, and Tech. Each tree has four tiers, and higher tiers unlock each time four points have been put into a tree.

While the system is simple on the face of it, you'll have to be smart in allocating points. With 82 skills in total — and four ranks in each skill — a character would need 328 points in total to max everything out. Knock off a few points for the three skills you start with and the odd one you may pick up as a quest reward, and you'd still need to get past level 300 to unlock everything. As a result, thinking about the kind of character you want to build and planning your perk selection becomes important.

Many perks just provide boosts to a gameplay element, like healing or damage, while some of the social skills unlock new gameplay elements. Some even have really useful features like temporary invisibility that can come in handy later in the game.