Bethesda celebrates 10 years of Skyrim by re-releasing Skyrim

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since Bethesda released The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. I can remember working late to cover Skyrim’s announcement at The Game Awards as a budding staff writer for a website that doesn’t even exist anymore. Now, 10 years later, I’m still writing about Skyrim, because for the game’s 10th anniversary, Bethesda has announced that it’s re-releasing Skyrim.

Yes, if you thought that Skyrim: Special Edition was going to be the final and definitive version of the game, it looks like you were wrong. Instead, Bethesda has revealed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and if you’re wondering what more Bethesda could possibly add to Skyrim at this point, the answer is “a surprising amount.”

Like the Special Edition, the Anniversary Edition comes with all of the DLC that was released for the original game: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. The Anniversary Edition also comes with “over 500 pieces of unique content from Creation Club,” which means that essentially, Bethesda is packaging the mods that were offered through Creation Club with the Anniversary Edition of the game.

Everyone who owns Skyrim: Special Edition will get three of those Creation Club modules – Fishing, Survival Mode, and Saints and Seducers – in a free update, but for the rest, you’ll need to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition. We don’t know how much the upgrade will cost, as Bethesda hasn’t revealed any pricing details yet.

We do know that Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is going to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 11th, with a free next-gen upgrade for players who own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. We’ll let you know when more details regarding pricing – both the upgrade price and the standalone price – are revealed, but otherwise, look for the Anniversary Edition to drop in November.