How Long Can An Aircraft Carrier Stay At Sea Without Refueling?

Aircraft carriers are essentially massive floating military bases that house over 3,000 individuals. Besides its crewmembers, aircraft carriers also have enough space to store some of the most fearsome fighter jets ever built, along with a runway or two so that planes can take off in the middle of the ocean. Carriers travel all around the world performing a variety of missions, from maritime security to humanitarian support. The world is a big place, and with the size of a single aircraft carrier, one would think they have to pull into port to refuel quite frequently. Well, not quite.

Modern carriers like the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), the oldest aircraft carrier still in service, run on nuclear power. Shortly after Oppenheimer and his team learned how to harness nuclear power as a weapon in Los Alamos, New Mexico, the United States government turned its efforts to other applications. The 1950s saw the emergence of nuclear-powered electricity in Shippingport, Pennsylvania. Naturally, as the technology improved, the new nuclear power tech found its way back to military applications and is now used to power submarines and aircraft carriers.

Thanks to nuclear power, nuclear aircraft carriers, denoted by the CVN hull classification, can stay at sea for nearly 30 years or more without needing to refuel. However, nuclear carriers tend to refuel closer to the 20 year mark. Of course, they dock at ports more frequently than that because the crew needs provisions, and military tours don't last nearly that long.