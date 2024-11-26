2025 BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe First Drive: Just The Right Horsepower

The BMW 2-Series serves as the entry point into getting yourself an "Ultimate Driving Machine." Now, BMW has unveiled a second generation to its "Gran Coupe" (actually a four-door), and it strives to be bigger, better, and more powerful without unduly running up the tab.

To drive the newest 2-Series, BMW brought me to its headquarters in Spartanburg, South Carolina to get some precious seat time behind the wheel of what will be the most-performance oriented 2-Series at launch, the 2025 M235 xDrive.

After a fancy dinner, a proper reveal complete with a DJ, and chatting with colleagues about air travel, Baltimore sports icons, and everything in-between, BMW let me take the latest and greatest 2-Series around its test track at its Performance Center down the street from its main American assembly. As I was in close proximity to a lot of BMW secret projects, concept cars, and the like, I was not allowed to take any pictures over the course of the drive.