2025 BMW M5 First Drive: Forget The Weight, This Hybrid Rips

BMW did a masterful job in making the M5 easy to handle and live with. I never felt like the car was getting away from me, or even that it was too eager to flex its muscles. It was perfectly content sitting in traffic and, given the Merino leather interior and Harmon Kardon sound system, I shared the same demeanor.

Advertisement

However, when the traffic cleared up, and it was safe to go out for a sprint, the M5 didn't disappoint and took off like a F-14 Tomcat from the deck of an aircraft carrier. A simple text description doesn't do the M5 justice with regards to how absurdly fast it can get moving.

While the huge grimacing grille and muscular lines do their best to make the M5 as aerodynamic as possible, I got the feeling that the M5 was able to achieve such great feats of speed and acceleration by simply punching the air out of the way and bullying inertia to comply through sheer might (what you might call the AMG S63 E Performance strategy). Although it was not my intention, I'm sure a huge purple sedan moving at speeds that didn't seem possible was a terrifying sight to see approaching in the rear-view mirror. I was, for a short period of time, the apex predator in the area. To misquote Futurama, "Why doesn't the M5, the largest of the M-cars, not simply eat the other cars?"

Advertisement