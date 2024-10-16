2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Review: Excessive In All The Best Ways

Like with rambunctious puppies, you get the sense that telling Mercedes' AMG division "no, you can't do that" is a waste of breath. How, otherwise, to explain the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, a six-figure sports sedan that will not only have you asking yourself why such a behemoth even exists, but potentially be melting your eyeballs while you do so. This is not — with 791 horsepower and a boggling 1,055 lb-ft of torque — your average hybrid.

Taking power figures that a supercar would be proud of and dropping them into a stately sedan is, by German standards, not entirely outlandish. In keeping with that tradition, the S63 E Performance is fairly surreptitious. Clearly, it's an S-Class, so it's large: long, wide, and — even with Mercedes' more curvaceous design language of late — imposing, as sedans go. For AMG, however, it's definitely on the subtle side.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The 21-inch AMG forged multi-spoke wheels — a $2,800 addition to the $182,250 plus destination starting price — certainly look the part, their glittering stems barely concealing some seriously vast brake discs. Meanwhile, while you're crouched by the front fenders, the "V8 Biturbo E Performance" badging is legible, which is more than you can say about reading it at a distance.

