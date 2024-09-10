The New Bentley Flying Spur Speed's Ridiculous Engine Could Convert Any Hybrid Skeptic

Bentley is bidding farewell to the W12 engine, though the new fourth-generation Flying Spur Speed makes a pretty convincing argument for why we shouldn't be so sad about that. Billed as the automaker's most powerful sedan ever, at first glance, the new four-door doesn't look especially changed from the outgoing car. Beyond the new 22-inch wheels and animated Bentley wings that project onto the ground when you open the doors, though, is a particularly entertaining application of electrification.

As with the recently-unveiled Continental GT Speed, the fourth-generation Flying Spur Speed embraces Bentley's new hybrid drivetrain. Compromising — for inevitable efficiency reasons impacting the whole auto industry — on cylinder count, it makes up for that with a judicious squirt of instant electric torque.

Bentley

While the old Flying Spur Hybrid made surreptitious wafting its primary goal, this new sedan in Speed form has no such restraint. In fact, Bentley is tempting fate (and undoubtedly track testing) by referring to the new Flying Spur Speed as its first four-door supercar.