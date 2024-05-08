Bentley Reveals The V8 Hybrid Engine For Its Future Performance Cars

As announced with Bentley's Batur line of bespoke cars, Bentley is retiring its storied W12 engine, and the powertrain replacing it will be a V8 hybrid. On the outset, that might seem like a downgrade with it losing a whole four cylinders, but when it comes to power and performance, the V8 hybrid delivers. According to a press release from Bentley, the new drivetrain generates more than 740 horsepower, and can achieve an electric-only range of 50 miles; putting the drivetrain towards the top of the list of plug-in hybrid range and performance.

Bentley hasn't divulged too many details on the new drivetrain, including displacement or how many electric motors it has. However, pictures of the engine seem to indicate it has at least two huge turbochargers. Regardless of specifics, it's shaping up to be a monster of a powertrain. This is part of Bentley's goal to give ever Bentley a hybrid option within the next few years.