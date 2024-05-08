Bentley Reveals The V8 Hybrid Engine For Its Future Performance Cars
As announced with Bentley's Batur line of bespoke cars, Bentley is retiring its storied W12 engine, and the powertrain replacing it will be a V8 hybrid. On the outset, that might seem like a downgrade with it losing a whole four cylinders, but when it comes to power and performance, the V8 hybrid delivers. According to a press release from Bentley, the new drivetrain generates more than 740 horsepower, and can achieve an electric-only range of 50 miles; putting the drivetrain towards the top of the list of plug-in hybrid range and performance.
Bentley hasn't divulged too many details on the new drivetrain, including displacement or how many electric motors it has. However, pictures of the engine seem to indicate it has at least two huge turbochargers. Regardless of specifics, it's shaping up to be a monster of a powertrain. This is part of Bentley's goal to give ever Bentley a hybrid option within the next few years.
Bentley's push towards electrification
Bentley is a company that's known for sticking to tradition and the powerplants it's implemented for decades. It's 6 3/4-liter V8 lasted for well over 60 years before it was finally discontinued, and the W12 engine that the hybrid V8 is replacing first showed up in Audi vehicles in the early 2000s before Bentley started using it. The adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" could apply to many aspects of how Bentley builds cars. However, as time marches forward and automakers move closer and closer towards hybridizing and electrifying lineups, even tradition-based stalwarts like Bentley have to coalesce and face the battery-powered music.
To Bentley fans that have been around a while, that might seem like a step away from what made Bentley good in the first place. However, if the new hybrid V8 drivetrain is anything like the old Bentley motors, you'll be seeing it powering really fast Bentleys far into the future, making a name for itself in its own electrified way.